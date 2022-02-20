Meck County Sheriff’s deputy Whyms, injured in shooting, recovering post-surgery

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office underwent successful surgery after being shot by a suspect and rushed to the hospital this weekend.

Deputies say MCSO Deputy Dijon Whyms had surgery Sunday morning and is now in recovery.

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

Charlotte Police responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday on Salome Church Road where a deputy had been reported shot while conducting a traffic stop.

Whyms as well as the driver of the vehicle, Aidan Cole Bryant, were both found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed Whyms, a 20-year veteran of the department, pulled over Bryant on a traffic stop and when he approached the vehicle, Bryant started shooting and the deputy returned fire.

Bryant was transported to Atrium Main and is in custody.

There are no mentions of charges yet against Bryant and this remains an active investigation.