CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center was mistakenly released after court data was entered incorrectly, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday.

Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed. Davis was then served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by an inmate and he received a $75,000 secured bond. His court information was then incorrectly entered without the writ hold added. A writ hold challenges the release of custody.

As a result of the error, Davis was erroneously released this past Monday after the weapon’s possession charge was voluntarily dismissed, deputies said. Mecklenburg was notified of the error on Friday.

“We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Saturday.

It is unclear exactly where Davis is and this remains an active investigation.