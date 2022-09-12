CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County District Attorney is now requesting the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations to look into Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s legal right to serve.

This is due to his business dealings with Bright Hope Construction LLC, the parent company of RJ Leeper.

The DA’s office provided the following statement to QCN Monday:

“Upon Councilmember James Mitchell being administered the oath of public office, I have asked for the assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether the status of Mr. Mitchell’s ownership stake in a firm that has a contractual relationship with the City of Charlotte can be confirmed—and whether that purported business arrangement is inconsistent with N.C.G.S. s. 14-234 (a)(1).

As with any criminal inquiry, a request for an investigation is not—in and of itself—a confirmation of the existence of criminal wrongdoing. In the meantime, we will not comment further while we await findings from SBI.”

Mitchell, who previously served on the Charlotte City Council, resigned to become the CEO of RJ Leeper in January 2021 and took on 25% ownership in Bright Hope Construction LLC.

He later stepped down as the CEO and, according to him, didn’t get rid of his 25% ownership. Then he returned to city politics, re-won his old at-large seat, and was sworn in on Tuesday night.

But his personal business dealings legally conflict with his role as a council member.

The state law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City; Mitchell has told QCN numerous times he owns 25% of RJ Leeper’s parent construction company, which does a ton of interaction with the City.