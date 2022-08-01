CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A historically black neighborhood is inching closer and closer to becoming Charlotte’s newest historic district.

McCrory Heights is tucked northeast of Johnson C. Smith University, bordered by Beatties Ford Road and I-77. The Charlotte City Council is set to decide whether to give it the historic designation in just a few weeks, but tomorrow the City’s Zoning Committee will review the proposal.

Marilyn Twitty Brown is one of the residents leading the charge toward getting McCrory Heights the historic district designation.

“When we first moved here in 1953, there were no houses around us at all. We had dirt streets, dirt roads,” Brown said.

Brown grew up in McCrory Heights and eventually moved back. Her parents, Walter and Samella Twitty were both heavily involved in the community.

“My father went to Johnson C. Smith University, and my mother actually went to Bennet College, and she went to Columbia in New York to get her master’s, because black women could not get masters there when my mother came out of college,” Brown explained.

Brown’s parents fit right into the neighborhood when they arrived since it was predominately occupied by staff, students, or alumni of Johnson C. Smith University.

“We knew all the neighbors; we ran through each other’s yards. We rode our bikes all around the neighborhood. It was and still is a very safe place to live.”

Dr. H.L. Mccrory founded McCrory Heights in 1912 and was the second black President of JCSU.

“He was not only college president, he was a businessman. And he invested in property, and he saw this land. And he purchased this land. And I think his first inkling was for his faculty and staff to build homes here. But then he decided that he would offer lots to African American families who could afford homes in the neighborhood.”

Even though Brown’s house hasn’t changed much since her parents moved in in 1953, the neighborhood has transformed before her eyes.

“Up the street here, these two houses were going up. The gentleman bought the lot; he split the lot. And now two huge houses are going up, that are modern, and they do not fit with the character, the neighborhood.”

The new modern homes are also priced much higher than the rest of the neighborhood, which is usually the first sign of gentrification creeping in, which leads us to why folks are trying to get the historic district designation from the city.

“The historic designation will mean that anything you do to the outside of your house has to go before the historic designation, and it has to be approved. So that no one does anything weird, like go up two stories, or build something out of the ordinary.”

The Charlotte City Council will vote on whether or not to make McCrory Heights Charlotte’s eighth historic district on August 22nd.