CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City’s newly reelected Mayor has a message for Charlotte businesses, but Queen City News’ access to that message was limited.

Mayor Vi Lyles spoke at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance on Thursday morning to discuss her top priorities for the City.

The media was invited to attend the event, but TV cameras were not allowed in the room where Lyles was speaking. QCN decided to ask the Mayor why the rule was necessary during the event once it was opened up for questions.

Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow said: “I just have a question for Mayor Lyles. It’s my understanding this event was an opportunity for you to lay out your plan for the City going forward since you were reelected. And I’m wondering why you requested that TV cameras not be allowed to be in the room, so the community could hear your plan your layout going forward.”

“I didn’t make that decision,” Lyles responded.

Withrow said: “I was told by a member of the Charlotte Business Alliance you requested TV cameras not be here. I was just wondering why.”

A spokesperson approached Withrow and gestured her outside

“Emma, I can take this,” said the spokesperson.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

QCN talked to a spokesperson for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, who hosted the Mayor prior to the event, and she said Lyles’ office requested cameras not be in the room.

“So I will confirm that the ask came from the Mayor’s team, to not have cameras,” the spokesperson said. “It was once she knew which room it was in. She was like: ‘there’s just not the space for that.’ So she didn’t want it.”

But QCN got into the room where the Mayor was scheduled to speak and noticed there was plenty of space to set up a TV camera.

They did allow smartphone recordings, but that quality is not our daily standard.

After QCN asked Lyles the question and left the room, the Charlotte Business Alliance spokesperson said it wasn’t just Lyles who didn’t want cameras; apparently, the Alliance Staff and Lyles all came to a consensus on a phone call to not have TV cameras.

The point of QCN wanting our viewers to know about this is we wanted to share with you what the Mayor’s top priorities for the City are now that she’s been reelected.

There’s a difference between you actually seeing the Mayor and hearing from her than QCN simply re-stating what she has said.