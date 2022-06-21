CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire fully engulfed a home in flames Tuesday afternoon in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say the fire happened on the 5900 block of Country Walk Drive near Reddman Road.

30 firefighters were required to control the fire. It took about 40 minutes.

Two additional homes suffered heat damage but homeowners were able to return to those buildings.

Structure Fire; 5900 block of Country Walk Dr; single story structure fully involved upon CFD arrival. pic.twitter.com/J8MHfzPDAF — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 21, 2022

The homeowner was said to suffer minor injuries and was evaluated on the scene by MEDIC.

There were no injuries to anyone else and the fire is under investigation.