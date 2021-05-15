‘Everybody got the memo.’ Maskless customers return to NoDa’s JackBeagle’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Right now, some business owners say they are following the state and CDC about masks and allowing people inside their stores without it on.

Meantime, Mecklenburg County health officials say they’re reviewing Governor Roy Cooper’s order to ensure they fully understand it.

From the looks of things, you’d second guess we’re still in a pandemic. Patios like the one at Gin Mill Southend stayed packed with people without masks on for most of the day on Saturday.

People filled the sidewalks on South Tryon Street, hardly any of them had on masks. Others like Kristina Blake sat maskless at the bar inside restaurants like Jack Beagles.

“It feels amazing as long as people are safe as long as people are courtesy of the next person I am game,” Blake said.

For the first time in over a year, people are no longer required to wear a mask in some businesses in the state. Governor Cooper eased restrictions on Friday.

While that order is in effect, Mecklenburg County health officials haven’t given business operators its suggestion.

Alex MacDonald said for now they’ll trust their customers and follow the governor’s new mandate. For him, the new mandate means Jack Beagles can get back to normal after a year of COVID restrictions and operating at limited capacity.

“It’s too hard to sit there and ask everybody ‘do you have a vaccine card?’ and stuff like that, Macdonald said. “You kind of just have to take people at their word that everybody is safe and in a friendly environment. “I think everybody just has a sense of excitement on their face especially last night it was like everybody got the memo all at once and everybody is like it’s time for normal.”

While most people are out and about not wearing a mask, there are still some like Gerrard Middleton. He’s celebrating his 40th birthday this weekend and said he will continue to wear his mask to protect himself and his family.

“It definitely feels good to be out and enjoy it a little bit I don’t do it often, but when I do I am still going to wear my mask,” Middleton said.

Owners said they are looking forward to football season coming up. Right now they’re already in peak season.

Health officials are encouraging people who have not been vaccinated to still wear a mask indoors and plan to wear one in crowded settings. Just over 36% of residents in the county have been fully vaccinated against the virus.