Married couple indicted for stealing $200K from Charlotte high school booster club

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A married couple in Charlotte has been indicted for stealing money from a high school booster club and then falsely obtaining COVID-19 relief loans to cover up the theft, state and federal officials announced on Wednesday.

Charlotte residents Anthony Sharper, 39, and Deana Sharper, 45, are accused of executing a scheme between 2017 and 2020 through the Charlotte high school Athletic Booster Club, in which Anthony was the president of, by writing checks to themselves and using money to pay for personal expenses.

Mr. Sharper is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a $236,000 COVID-19 relief fund to cover up the theft utilizing both the payment protection program and small business loans.

Both face multiple charges including wire fraud, filing a false tax return, and criminal monetary transactions.

MR. Sharper is a certified public accountant.

The FBI, IRS, and US Attorney’s Office were some of the departments that took part in the investigation.