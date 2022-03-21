CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Andre Berrette took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

Berrette bought the lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

When Berrette arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March 2021. Berrette became the 26th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.