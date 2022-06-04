CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who had several warrants out for his arrest including kidnapping warrants is in custody following an hours-long standoff at a home near the Sedgefield neighborhood, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers attempted to serve warrants on 29-year-old Roger Burns around 10:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Mayfield Ave, near the Sedgefield neighborhood.

Burns indicated he was suicidal and he along with another man refused to exit the home, according to the police report.

A SWAT team was called in and after several hours of negotiations, Burns exited and was arrested.

Burns was a wanted suspect and had several warrants out including kidnapping that had not been served.

This remains an active investigation.