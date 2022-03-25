CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man wanted in connection to falsely reporting an active shooter situation on Pfeiffer University Misenheimer’s campus and robbing a bank in Stanly County has been arrested at a Charlotte hotel, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said.

The ordeal began at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, when the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and Misenheimer Police Dept. were called to Pfeiffer University for an active shooter on campus.

The 911 caller stated that a gunman was shooting people on campus with multiple individuals dead. As officials were arriving at the scene, another 911 call came in from employees at First Bank, located at 135 NC-49 in Richfield, who were reporting that an armed robbery had just occurred.

As numerous law enforcement agencies responded and were working to secure the campus, several officers were diverted to First Bank to check on bank employees, secure the scene and begin an investigation on the robbery. No shots were fired and no injuries occurred to any employee inside the bank, they said.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted a building by building security clearance of the entire campus and determined that no shooting had taken place at Pfeiffer University and that the 911 call was fictitious.

Detectives on the scene of the bank robbery were able to collect evidence and identify the suspect as Kelvin Wayne Simmons, 45, of Concord. Detectives were also able to verify that Simmons placed a fictitious 911 call reporting the active shooter at Pfeiffer University. Simmons left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives secured warrants for Simmons and with the assistance of the NC SBI and CMPD, were able to locate him at the Days Inn on Sunset Rd, near Interstate-77 in north Charlotte.

Simmons was taken into custody and transported back to Stanly County, authorities said.

Simmons has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and filing a false report of mass violence on educational property in Stanly County. Simmons has also been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny, hit and run property damage, and fleeing to elude arrest out of Cabarrus and Rowan counties.