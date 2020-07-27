Woman fatally stabs man in east Charlotte domestic incident

ACLU-DC asks for minimal police presence during portion of policing, public safety community meeting

Police were conducting a homicide investigation in the North Tryon area on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing near 6300 Montego Drive around 4 a.m. on Sunday. A man, later identified as Jaquis Lowery, 23, was found suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed Chakyra Robinson, 21, as the suspect. She was arrested and charged with Lowery’s murder. Police say a subject in the case is currently being interviewed.

Charlotte fire, victim services, and Medic were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

