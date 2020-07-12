Man shot and killed in vehicle at BP gas station in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle at an east Charlotte gas station Saturday night, police said.

The deadly shooting happened at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the BP Station located at 5724 E W.T. Harris Boulevard.

As officers got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the BP Station.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

First Responders attempted to perform CPR, however, they were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case.