CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was already in federal prison was served with warrants in the shooting death of a man killed last year in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

31-year-old Joseph Banks, who was already in federal prison, was served with warrants for felony gun possession and the murder of 25-year-old Demontravis Reid.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on April 14 of 2021 near 4000 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Reid was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s Office, CFD, victim services, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Kennedy was the lead on the case.