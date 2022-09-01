CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting at an uptown Charlotte hookah bar early Thursday morning, according to CMPD.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Fire House Bar and Lounge located at 320 W. Carson Blvd., the police report stated.

One of the victims, identified as Jamarkus Goodman, 36, of Charlotte, was seriously injured in the shooting and transported to Atrium Health-Main for treatment. A second victim, identified as Latasha Sharese Barlow-Stokes, 39, of Charlotte, was not injured in the incident, CMPD said.

A vehicle was also damaged during the early morning shooting. There’s estimated to be about $1,000 in damages, according to the police report.

Charges listed in this incident include; weapon law violations, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and damage to property. No word if any suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

