CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison Monday for an armed bank robbery in Charlotte, according to the Department of Justice.

Terie Smith, 42, of Wingate, will serve 188 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

The robbery took place on Dec. 24, 2018, at the SunTrust bank branch on the 1900 block of Galleria Boulevard off Sardis Road North.

Smith entered the bank wearing an orange ski mask, a book bag in one hand, and a gun in the other.

Three bank tellers were working at the time; Smith approached each one demanding money. They handed Smith $21,742, and he fled the scene.

Smith was arrested a year later, on Jan. 15, 2019.

Documents say at the time, Smith was on supervised release for a previous federal bank robbery conviction in 2003.

Smith is currently in federal custody and will be taken to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons after the designation of a federal facility.