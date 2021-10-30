Man killed in shooting inside tavern near University City: Charlotte Police

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed inside a tavern near the University City area overnight, CMPD said Saturday in its latest homicide investigation.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at NC Tavern located at 8225 University City Boulevard around 12 a.m. Saturday. 33-year-old James Davis Jr. was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, the DA’s Office, an ABC unit, victim services, and NC Ale were among the departments that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the shooting and there is no mention of any arrests. This remains an active investigation.