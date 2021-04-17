Man killed in shooting off Wilkinson Blvd., victim’s girlfriend is questioned

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed in an ongoing overnight homicide investigation in east Charlotte, CMPD said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots on Friday around 10:30 p.m. near 2800 Willow Street.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. An initial investigation revealed that the man was shot during a domestic dispute and that the victim’s girlfriend is being questioned by CMPD.

Medic, CSI, the DA’s office, and a homicide unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention at this time of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories