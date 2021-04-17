Man killed in shooting off Wilkinson Blvd., victim’s girlfriend is questioned

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed in an ongoing overnight homicide investigation in east Charlotte, CMPD said on Saturday.
Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots on Friday around 10:30 p.m. near 2800 Willow Street.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. An initial investigation revealed that the man was shot during a domestic dispute and that the victim’s girlfriend is being questioned by CMPD.
Medic, CSI, the DA’s office, and a homicide unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.
There is no mention at this time of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.