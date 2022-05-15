CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been identified after a southwest Charlotte homicide Friday, according to CMPD.

Javarrus Jeter, 23, was the man killed.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a death investigation call on the 500 block of Brookhill Road near S Tryon Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Jeter’s body, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Detectives officially ruled the incident a homicide on Saturday, May 14.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, details will be provided as they are received.