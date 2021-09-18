Man found shot to death lying on sidewalk in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found shot to death lying on the sidewalk overnight in west Charlotte, CMPD said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim near 3000 Forestbrook Drive in west Charlotte near I-85. 33-year-old Jamontres Alexander was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victim services, operations command, the DA’s Office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.