Man found shot to death inside hotel room in Charlotte’s latest homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found shot to death overnight Saturday inside of a hotel room in southwest Charlotte, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding an unrelated call around 1 a.m. on Saturday near 5800 Westpark Drive to the Surestay Inn by Best Western in the Steele Creek area. While officers were on the scene they heard gunshots and responded. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a hotel room. He was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

CSI, the DA’s office, victim services, CFD, and crime stoppers were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There was no motive given by police and there are no suspects at this time. CMPD could be seen taking a woman away in handcuffs. This remains an active investigation.

This is Charlotte’s 49th homicide of 2021.