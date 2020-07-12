Man found dead in cell at Uptown detention center

An investigation is underway after a resident who was being housed at an uptown Charlotte detention center was found dead.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Mongan, 51, was being housed at 801 E. Fourth Street and was found around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday unresponsive in his cell.

Mangan arrived on Friday and did not display any symptoms of being ill.

It is unclear what he was being held for. This remains an active investigation and SBI is involved.

