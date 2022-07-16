CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been arrested after shooting a gun inside an Uptown Charlotte comedy club Saturday night, according to CMPD.

Omar McCombs, 36, is facing multiple charges, including assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, discharging a firearm, and possessing a firearm by a felon.

The incident happened just after 9 pm. on the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, the Comedy Zone.

Police say McCombs “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged his weapon.”

The business was quickly evacuated, and no injuries were reported.





Comedian Craig Robinson from “The Office” posted on his Instagram that he was at the club when police came in; they moved everyone outdoors due to an active shooter situation.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” Robinson wrote.

According to the Comedy Zone’s website, he was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances.

“Thank you, everyone, for your outpouring of support and well wishes,” he continued. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt.”

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” said a witness. “I’m glad it wasn’t fatal.”

The Comedy Zone is set to “take a short breather” after the events that took place Saturday night, the business said in a statement. The show for Sunday has been canceled, and everyone will have their tickets refunded.