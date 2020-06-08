Man fighting for life in Beatties Ford hit-and-run

A man who was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday night is fighting for his life.

Officers responded to a welfare call around 11 p.m. near 3400 Beatties Ford Road. Officers found evidence of three separate vehicle crashes, as well as a pedestrian found in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSI, and the major crash unit were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

An initial investigation showed a 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by James Brooks II was speeding and struck the rear of a Honda CRV traveling in the same direction and both vehicles became attached.

Brooks exited his vehicle and fled the scene. The driver of the Honda CRV got their vehicle loose from Brooks’ Dodge, and the Dodge, unoccupied, began rolling down Beatties Ford, eventually crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a Chrysler Aspen.

For unkown reasons, Brooks jumped onto the hood of another car and rode on the hood for a few blocks before falling off and being struck by another vehicle, which fled the scene.

Evidence points to the suspect’s car as a Volkswagon Passat.