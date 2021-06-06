Man fatally shot in south Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed overnight in an ongoing south Charlotte homicide investigation, officers said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near 3500 Ellington Street in South charlotte, not far from Monroe Road.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Darius Fredricko Drummer.

Operations command, Medic, CSI, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention at this time of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 46th homicide of 2021.