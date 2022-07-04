CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on June 23 at the East W.T. Harris Blvd and Rose Heather Court.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of an SUV attempted to make a left turn from W.T. Harris onto Rose Heather Court.

While attempting to turn, the vehicle struck the side of a motorcycle traveling northwest on W.T. Harris.

Detectives said the impact caused the motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Jaylon Kemp, to be ejected from the bike.

Kemp was found off the roadway suffering from serious injuries. Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.

Kemp was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, CMPD said.

Police said the 77-year-old driver of the SUV remained on the scene after the crash. She was not injured.

Investigators said evidence at the scene will be evaluated to determine if Kemp had been speeding at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. Information can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.