Man charged with murder, kidnapping after woman’s body found in woods in NW Charlotte

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing murder and kidnapping charges after a woman’s body was found in the woods in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, Charlotte Police said Tuesday.

Officers received a call for service around 7 a.m. Tuesday near 4200 Statesville Ave. Officers were directed toward a wooded area near 1800 Julian Lane. The body of 30-year-old Miranda Springs was discovered and an investigation began.

26-year-old Saafiq Hall was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody a short time later, interviewed, and arrested. He faces multiple charges including murder and kidnapping.

Public Affairs, the sheriff’s office, and a homicide unit were among the departments that were involved in the case.

This remains an active investigation.

