CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 23-year-old in January of 2022, according to CMPD.

Tyrell Brace, 25, was found and apprehended on Aug. 25 after detectives identified him as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, in the 800 block of Leigh Avenue near Pickney Avenue.

Detectives determined three victims were shot; one of them, 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson, was killed.

This remains an active and ongoing case.