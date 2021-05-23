Man charged in last month’s fatal wreck on Rozzelles Ferry Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was involved in a deadly wreck last month just north of Uptown has been charged, CMPD said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident last month on April 22 around 8:30 p.m. on a Thursday near 2300 Rozzelles Ferry Road. Mark Brown, 59, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Rico Spurlock, 45, was driving a sedan and struck Brown pickup truck after crossing the double yellow dividing line. Neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts and Spurlock was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment were suspected to be factors for Spurlock and on Friday, warrants were issued for his arrest. Spurlock faces multiple charges including speeding, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony death by a motor vehicle.

This remains an active investigation.