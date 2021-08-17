Man charged after 4-year-old fires unsecured gun inside NW Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested after a four-year-old accessed and fired a gun inside a home in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 11:30 a.m. on Monday near 2100 Long Ridge Lane. A four-year-old child was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation identified Willie Allen, 33, as a suspect. He was determined to have left multiple guns unsecured in the home and was the only one inside the home at the time of the incident, the police report indicated.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the four-year-old and Allen.

Allen faces charges that include failure to properly store a gun and felony possession of a firearm. CMPD says multiple guns were found inside the home that were also easily accessible.