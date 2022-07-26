CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run that left three people dead in Florida, according to sister station WSVN.

Julius Bernstein, 24, was the person of interest in the crash involving two children, 12 and 15, and their mother, who died.

He was arrested, in Charlotte around 3:30 p.m., on unrelated charges to the incident.

WSVN reports that Bernstein was arrested for several outstanding warrants from Miami-Dade County for probation violations, but not the traffic homicide at this time.