CMPD says protester threatened to kill officers

CMPD announced an additional arrest that took place Monday during a protest that occurred later in the day.

Around 4 p.m. a group of protesters marched from Freedom Park towards uptown Charlotte. The march ended shortly before 8 p.m. but a small group hung around near 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Latif Majied, 63, threatened to kill two police officers, CMPD says. Majied was arrested and faces multiple charges including trespassing, and communicating threats.

An arrest was made earlier in the day involving a white protester, James Marsicano, who shoved a police captain.

So far 128 arrests have been made during the protests, at least 22 weapons have been seized, and 19 officers have been injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android