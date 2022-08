MCSO is continuing to gather information surrounding the incident. (Courtesy: MCSO)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested Saturday morning for stealing a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according officials.

Michael Bryant, 43, was charged with injury to personal property, larceny of law enforcement equipment, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Bryant’s court date was Monday, August 8.

MCSO is continuing to gather information surrounding the incident.