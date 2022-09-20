CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after fleeing Monroe Police officers with a stolen Hellcat Friday, Sept. 16, according to the Police Department.

Kevin Melchor-Arant, of Charlotte was charged with possessing a stolen car, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and speeding, among other charges.

Kevin Melchor-Arant (Courtesy: Monroe PD)

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger, driven by Melchor-Arant, with fictitious registration.

Melchor-Arant fled law enforcement to his home in Charlotte. Detectives found the residence and conducted a knock-and-talk.

During the investigation, the Dodge was found to be stolen from a dealership in Jacksonville, N.C., and was valued at over $80,000.

Additional details led to a search warrant at his home, which resulted in authorities finding over a pound of weed, 105 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes (from California), equipment to make ‘ghost guns,’ devices used to convert weapons into fully automatic, and a stolen AK-47.

(Courtesy: Monroe PD)

(Courtesy: Monroe PD)

(Courtesy: Monroe PD)

He is being held in the Union County Jail under a $100,000 bond.