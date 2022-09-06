Lamar Osborne, 19, is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to CMPD.

Lamar Osborne, 19, is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Greenleaf Avenue near Frazier Park.

Police say Osborne attempted to steal a car after breaking into several others. He was caught backing a victim’s car out of his driveway.

The victim yelled at Osborne, who jumped out of the car and ran off.

Officers quickly established a perimeter and got Osborne into custody; he admitted to breaking into unlocked cars after trying their handles and taking valuables.