CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A judge did not set bond for 22-year-old Darian Thavychith, which is typical because he has a murder charge.

The court hearing Friday was very procedural. Thavychith was appointed a public defender, but what was not routine is the show of support for the victim outside the courthouse.

“Nobody should have to go through what we’re going through, nobody should have to go through what we’re going through,” said Gia Lockhart, an operator with the Charlotte Area Transit System.

Emotion was on the faces of city bus drivers overwhelmed by the loss of one of their own.

“We want to see justice because this was a brutal, brutal murder right here on these city streets,” said Lockhart.

The drivers wanted to see Thavychith in court Friday.

“We’re here today and I’m here today in support of the justice system being able to bring this animal back to Mecklenburg County,” said Lockhart.

Police say Thavychith killed 41-year-old CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in an act of road rage.

Surveillance video shows Rivera driving the city bus in Uptown with four passengers on February 11.

Rivera shifts over to the left lane and the side camera shows the car police say Thavychith was in, trying to get over in the same lane, honking and speeding around the bus.

At one point, Rivera opens the bus door and the men start to argue.

Then traffic starts moving, and a gunshot goes off.

The car keeps going, and Rivera is slumped over in the driver’s seat.

“Watching that video, I understood we’re still humans, and I don’t want anyone to view Ethan as a person that instigated that situation,” said Lockhart.

Thavychith was on the run for weeks and was finally spotted at a gas station all the way in Kansas where he was arrested.

The drivers say they’ll be at every court hearing from now on.

“Somebody’s going to be here with a uniform on so he can see our faces, this is what you did to us, to our family, you broke it, but we’re still standing together,” said Virginia Walker, a CATS driver.

Thavychith is due back in court for a bond hearing on March 30.