CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – This is a fitting homecoming for a man who means so much to Mallard Creek High School.

Jordan Davis with a hero’s welcome from the Maverick football team and supporters before he prepares for his first season in the National Football League.

“Coming back is an amazing feeling, especially for the kids. It’s more about them than me,” said Davis. “Just excited to be back; this is my home, this is where I’m from.”

After his days as a Mav ended, Davis became a star at Georgia saving his best season for last. He became a unanimous All-American during a campaign that started in his backyard.

“Senior year starting here playing at Bank of America Stadium, the stadium I used to drive by every day,” said Davis. “To be able to win against Clemson and go along the season and to win the national championship it was just a testament of how tenacious we were.”

From humble beginnings here in the Queen City to a decorated college career that led to him becoming this year’s first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis couldn’t have dreamed of being where he is today.

“Coming out of here no man,” he said. “Coming from a kid that used to pass out in conditioning and gasp for air and to be able to go to the Eagles and be a first-round pick and just be an inspiration for the kids because if I can do it, anybody can do it.”

And with the season right around the corner, the big fella is ready to hit the ground running and learn as much as possible so he can contribute in Philly.

However, he does have one game in particular with a big circle around it.

“Uh, Packers, because I’ll be playing my best friend. Devonte Wyatt, we played in college. Any game that we play a former Georgia Bulldog we always got that game circled,” he said. “The jersey swap is gonna be crazy. So to be able to do that and play against the guys that you played alongside for four years, it’s going to be a nice ride.”