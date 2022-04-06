CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Human trials on a new birth control pill for men should begin later this year.

The pill has proven to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy in mice, with no significant side effects.

“I feel like the responsibility shouldn’t be all on the women, you know?” said Septina Taylor.

For decades, it’s been up to women to take a birth control pill to help prevent pregnancy.

“Women go through so much as is,” said Christian Martinez. “Why not take some pressure off of them and help them out a little bit?”

And now, men may soon have that chance. Boys, your turn to take birth control could be coming.

“I’d be the first in line to do it,” said Thomas Silknitter. “And then tell everyone how great it is.”

“Sounds a little bit easier than a vasectomy,” said another man Queen City News spoke to.

Scientists claim they’ve developed an oral contraceptive similar to the female birth control pill for men.

“It seems to be very effective,” said StarMed Healthcare’s Dr. Arin Piramzadian.

In fact, in mice trials, it’s proven to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy, with no significant side effects.

“It’s a temporary sterilization,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “So in the mice trials, when they stop giving the medication to mice, after a few weeks the sperm count goes back to where it’s supposed to be.”

The only options available to men, other than abstinence, include condoms or a vasectomy — a surgical procedure that around 500,000 men undergo each year in the United States.

“If we have access to pills, there’s a significant hope we can decrease unwanted pregnancies by allowing men to have this option as well,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

Queen City News asked men across Charlotte if a birth control pill is something they’d be willing to take.

“Definitely, absolutely yes,” said Silknitter. “For me, it’s something that, at the end of the day, I would have control over.”

“I think I’d want to know what the side effects are,” added another Charlotte Resident. “Otherwise, I’m not completely against it. Women take it regularly — so it’s not crazy for a male to have to do it.”

Queen City News found that the stigma surrounding birth control could be a contributing factor in a man’s decision of whether or not to take a birth control pill.

“Most men are older that have that stigma,” said Silknitter. “They need to get with the times.”

Men and women both agree it’s time that a man has a choice when it comes to taking an oral contraceptive.

“I hope it comes out soon,” said Silknitter. “It would be cool to see how everything changes from the majority of the population being women taking it– to the switch to men. It would be pretty interesting.”

About 50 million men have had a vasectomy; approximately five percent of all married men of reproductive age.

Human trials for the male oral contraceptive should begin later this year.