CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Major delays are expected on Wednesday with over 100 CATS bus operators out, the department said in an early morning social post.

Charlotte’s public bus transportation system said a total of 107 bus operators are out Wednesday and delays on bus routes are being anticipated.

“Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage,” CATS said.

There are no mention of routes actually being canceled at this time and customers are encouraged to track in real-time bus access.