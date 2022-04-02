CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly accident shut down I-85 in both directions in north Charlotte during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident before 4 a.m. Saturday. Medic said one person was killed in the wreck.

Both southbound and northbound portions of I-85 in the area were shut down during the investigation, which lasted hours, and traffic was being redirected by CMPD. The highway was expected to be reopened by 8 a.m.

It is unclear at this time if this was a hit-and-run or if there will be no charges and QCN is working to learn more from CMPD and Highway Patrol. This remains an active investigation.