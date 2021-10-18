Tractor-trailer, multiple vehicles involved in I-77 deadly wreck near Tyvola Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been killed and another has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer Monday along Interstate-77.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the serious wreck on I-77 northbound around 11 a.m. near Tyvola Road, Exit 5.

Medic has confirmed to FOX 46 at least one person was killed and at least one person has been transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

(photo by Ed Shea)

Multiple area roadways, including I-77 northbound, were closed, and backups could be seen all the way into uptown Charlotte.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.