CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the world’s wealthiest women is donating close to half a billion dollars to help make homeownership more affordable nationwide.

Mackenzie Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. After the couple split, she vowed to give away most of her fortune. Her latest gift is $436 million for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes to help homebuyers secure a reasonable mortgage.

Laura Belcher, President, of Habitat for Humanity Charlotte, says the Queen City area will get more than $18 million dollars combined.

“It’s equal parts, excitement, and high energy and then a real sense of accountability and stewardship,” Belcher said. “This is the largest gift we’ve ever received, and we want to invest it right.”

The Charlotte Region Habitat for Humanity will get $13.5 million. York County and Catawba River Habitats will get $2.5 million each. Belcher says this donation is coming right on time.

“What we’re seeing in the Charlotte area is such rapid population growth, that the growth is outstripping the housing supply and it’s causing a huge escalation of prices,” Belcher said.

Belcher says this multi-million-dollar donation will help the group focus on areas where families need it the most.

“We’re building new units that are affordable to working families in our community,” Belcher said. “We repair the existing homes that are here so that people don’t lose them to disrepair and really focus on making sure that longtime residents and neighborhoods don’t get displaced.”

Recent data shows the median home price in Mecklenburg County is $375,000 right now. Habitat builds homes at approximately $120,000 including land.

“We do a lot of work in the Crescent area of Charlotte working in fragile neighborhoods that have less homeownership, a [lower] ratio of homeownership than the rest of the community,” Belcher said. “That is a focus of ours to anchor affordable homeownership in underserved communities and really try and battle displacement by anchoring homeownership.”

Habitat can keep the cost of homes low because volunteers build with expert supervision. Typically, about a third of the cost to build a house is labor. Habitat also works with vendors to supply some of the materials for building the homes which help cut costs.