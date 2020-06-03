Charlotte mayor holds emergency closed-door session

The Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles are holding a closed-door emergency session Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and city council members are expected to join CMPD for a news conference around 2 p.m., sources tell Fox 46.

The meeting is being held with the city’s attorney although it is unclear at this time what exactly will be discussed. The City of Charlotte does not currently have a curfew in place with the ongoing protests.

Lyles walked with protesters Tuesday afternoon in uptown and participated in an event with the NAACP. Protests have been held throughout the city since Friday, some peaceful, some not. Property damage could be seen on a number of stores in uptown from riots over the weekend.

Troubling videos surfaced Tuesday night of CMPD cornering in a number of people who appeared to be peacefully protesting over the death of George Floyd. CMPD says it is internally investigating. They were scheduled to hold their weekly news conference on the city’s current events on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. but announced they were rescheduling it to an undetermined time.

Congresswoman Alma Adams, who is based here in Charlotte, released a statement citing the video. “The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, as well as police departments across the country, should immediately and permanently end the use of tear gas. Weapons that are illegal in war should never be used on American soil, especially against our own people.”

Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, was killed while in the custody of a white police officer. The officer has since been charged with Floyd’s murder.

