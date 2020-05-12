Breaking News
FOX 46 Charlotte to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday

LSD, THC, $56K in cash seized in Fourth Ward drug bust

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

CMPD

An ongoing drug investigation has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of dangerous guns along with a sizeable amount of cash, CMPD says.

Nasir Pryor and Michael Tabbit, both 19, face multiple charges including drug sales and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Officers initially responded to a tip and arranged an undercover drug sale with Tabbit. Following his arrest, search warrants were executed near 700 N. Church St. where approximately 1,400 units of LSD, 68 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of THC wax, a gun, and $56,000 in cash were found and confiscated by police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral