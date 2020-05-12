LSD, THC, $56K in cash seized in Fourth Ward drug bust

An ongoing drug investigation has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of dangerous guns along with a sizeable amount of cash, CMPD says.

Nasir Pryor and Michael Tabbit, both 19, face multiple charges including drug sales and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Officers initially responded to a tip and arranged an undercover drug sale with Tabbit. Following his arrest, search warrants were executed near 700 N. Church St. where approximately 1,400 units of LSD, 68 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of THC wax, a gun, and $56,000 in cash were found and confiscated by police.