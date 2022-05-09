CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a battle that’s been heating up all across the nation, as the effort continues to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Here in Charlotte, though, that fight is taking place between two neighbors on Latrobe Drive.

A women’s health care clinic is located right next to a Christian-based group called “Love Life.” The group’s mission, according to its website, is to end abortion and the orphan crisis.

“Love Life” protestors have been present outside the women’s health care clinic for the past six years, but now the group is expanding the property it owns next door.

A Preferred Women’s Health Clinic cares for more than 100 patients a week. It’s a pro-choice facility.

If you walk just a couple of feet from the administration building, though, you’ll find construction taking place on property owned by “Love Life.”

“This past week, we’ve seen an increase in the number of protestors,” said A Preferred Women’s Health Center Executive Director Calla Hales. “They’re more agitated, they’ve been bolder.”

“They’re out here calling people murderers,” added “Charlotte for Choice” Volunteer Coordinator Baker Van Ham. “Condemning them to hell, talking about terrible things.”

On Latrobe Drive, you’ll find strong views on both sides of the aisle, only a couple of feet apart.

“This is particularly troublesome,” said Hales. “That location kind of gives them space to have direct access.”

“It’s very strategic what they did,” added Van Ham. “1,000 percent.”

“When I drive here, my phone automatically thinks I’m going to Love Life,” added Hales.

Queen City News tried to contact “Love Life” by phone and through several social media outlets to ask what the construction on their lot is for. We haven’t heard back yet.

“They use that location as a meeting point and rallying point for their protests,” said Hale. “Particularly on Saturdays.”

A Preferred Women’s Health Center has been in the same location for more than ten years, and you can guarantee there are almost always protestors outside.

“We do have a very unique situation with the sheer magnitude of people,” Hales said. “We definitely have the most protestors in Charlotte and arguably some of the highest in the nation.”

“Folks come out here for a myriad of reasons,” said Van Ham. “And they don’t owe an explanation to me or that doctor or anybody else. But the lack of empathy these protestors have for anyone else other than themselves is the thing that gets to you the most out here, I think.”

The clinic will usually see anywhere from ten to 25 protestors on a weekday, but last Friday there were around 100.

The clinic has also had to call the police three different times in the last week because of protestors coming onto its private property.

CMPD officers are present on Saturdays because of the high number of protestors present.