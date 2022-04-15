CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Out of sight. Out of mind. Each year the average American produces about 1,800 pounds of trash and every day it’s someone’s job to remove it.

However, the City of Charlotte needs people to fill those jobs.

As the sun rises over the Queen City, thousands of Charlotteans leave their homes to make their way to the office while a group of early risers spend their morning preparing to come to your doorstep.

“This is my truck. I own it like I own my kids,” Lillian Hancock said.

It is a familiar route. One she has done once a week over the last year and a half.

“I love being a part of the city. I grew up here and you know a lot of people. A lot of your uncles and everybody work for the city when you was younger, but now I can do it. I’m a part of it,” she said.

That day, she estimated her route was about 900 homes – picking up yard waste gathered over the week and left out on the curb.

“Even if it is not in the front yard, we stop and pick it up because you want your city to be clean,” Hancock said.

In recent years, the amount of trash bagged and debris picked up by sanitation equipment operators has increased.

“We have seen an uptick in over overall tonnages and a big part of that was COVID, people were more at home,” Deputy of Operations Eric DelaPena said.

The loads are only getting larger. Since the pandemic, more people are calling Charlotte home. More than 100 people move to the city each day.

“More houses being built, I got more trees to pick up. I got more yards to take care of and make sure the city is clean because more people is coming,” Hancock said.

The demand for drivers like Hancock is up, but like many employees across the country, the ability to find them is difficult.

“I’d say from the last few weeks we have noticed a big difference.”

A difference that cannot be over-looked. As government jobs lag behind pre-pandemic numbers, some cities are falling behind on pick-up.

“We have been very fortunate, our garbage collection, we have not had those issues at this point and so we hope that the efforts that we are making to bring those employees in and fill those positions allows us to do that, to service on-day collection.”

Right now, the City of Charlotte is about 20 operators short, and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to attract staff.

“Now, we need a lot of help, so it’s longer days. We are here until 4:30, 5 p.m. because we need people.”

For Hancock, another day brings a different route, another Charlotte neighborhood, and another sunrise, but the same attitude towards her job she and her kids are proud of.

“I love sitting up on this big old truck. Feel like I’m sitting on top of the world,” she said.