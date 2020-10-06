Longtime Howie Acres neighbors fighting gentrification

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighbors in Howie Acres are on a mission to fight gentrification and re-development.

The neighborhood is north of The Plaza, right between East Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive.

The campaign started because of a rezoning petition, which has since been withdrawn, but neighbors say they believe this is just the beginning of a wave of re-development and they’re sending a loud message to potential investors.

“I’m always out here doing something,” Minnie Partlow said. “I’ve been here since the 60s.”

Home is where the heart is, and for Partlow, that’s in Howie Acres.

“We get letters everyday almost every day wanting to buy the house,” Partlow tells FOX 46.

Signs are up in the 79-year-old’s front yard. One shares her story, and the other promotes the preservation of her neighborhood and affordable housing.

“We get letters every day wanting to buy the house,” Willie Mason said. “Get emails, phone calls, and letters. Don’t want to call them parasites, but it’s terrible.”

Willie Mason is Partlow’s neighbor. He’s 72. The veteran lives on a fixed income and fears what a higher tax bill could mean.

“We’ll continue to fight for our community,” Mason said.

The two are some of many with signs up warning potential investors that their neighborhood is not for sale. A rezoning petition that’s since been withdrawn sparked the campaign.

Howie Acres backs up to the Sugar Creek Rail Station and is in Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston’s district.

“There are people who have owned in neighborhoods like Howie Acres for a long time,” Egleston said. “We want it to be someone’s decision, not what market forces push their hand on.”

Egleston says as the city grows and invests in rail, it’s important for the council to be mindful it may have an adverse effect on some people.

“How do we walk that line of investment in our communities and gentrification in communities. It’s one that’s hard to strike a balance,” Egleston said.

For these neighbors, the signs are a start and they’re not going anywhere.

“That’s what we’re doing. Trying to keep our history and trying to keep the neighborhood the way it is,” Egleston said.

The Howie Acres Neighborhood Association is meeting tonight. They’re in the process of trying to become a historic district, but that takes two years, and there is no guarantee.

