Longest-serving City Council member resigns citing potential conflict of interest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A prominent Charlotte City Council member is resigning, he announced Monday. With a new job, he says he did not want to create a conflict of interest between his work on council and the business.

James Mitchell has been a part of Charlotte City Council in some way, shape or form for more than 20 years. He is the longest-serving member of the council.

“After careful consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to resign my position as city councilman at large effective today at 5 p.m.,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is one of the men who helped shape Charlotte into what it is today.

He started as a District 2 representative back in 1999 and held that job until 2013. Up until today, he was an at-large city council member.

His departure leaves a hole in the council that will not be easily replaced. Mitchell helped in the development of Northlake Mall, what is now Truist Field, naming of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He also helped bring the CIAA tournament to the Queen City.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Moreover, though, his reputation preceded him, as Mayor Vi Lyles noted just after the announcement.

“He has made our city, and always thought about how we represent this community as a whole,” Lyles said.

As for who will replace Mitchell, City Council will appoint someone to finish his term out.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE