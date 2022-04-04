CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teams from the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets took home the crown over the weekend as the National Wheelchair Basketball Champions.

“A lot of people see wheelchairs as restricting. When I got into a wheelchair, I felt free for the first time,” said Gail Gaeng, a Rollin’ Hornets member.

Gaeng can walk, but a wheelchair allowed her to run toward her Olympic dreams.

“I was the fastest on the court. I could move as quick as I wanted to,” said Gaeng.

Gaeng was born with nerve damage in the lower half of her body.

“They don’t know an exact name to it, but say if you have five nerves shooting to your left quad muscle, I have like one nerve shooting to my quad muscle,” said Gaeng.

Her family members are sports fanatics, so she naturally looked to sports growing up and loved basketball.

“I wear long leg braces so I was trying to keep up with kids that are able-bodied so I was just a little bit slower than them,” said Gaeng.

But it wasn’t until she was around 12 or 13 that a coach introduced her to wheelchair basketball.

“Once you start mastering that, the power, the speed, the aggressiveness of the game kind of reels you in,” said Gaeng.

She tried out for the Paralympics five times before she made Team USA.

“I saw my parents crying, my family hugging. It was just an emotional moment for me.”

Gaeng has had many big moments, including one this past weekend when she scored the winning basket to give the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets the National Championship.

“It felt awesome, it was one of my first times scoring the winning basket in a game,” said Gaeng.

But the moment she won’t forget was when she won gold in wheelchair basketball with Team USA in Rio in 2016.

“For blind athletes, they have reeds in them so the highest pitch is for the gold,” Gaeng says showing her gold medal.

It’s a sound and a feeling she’ll never forget.

“It’s kind of one of those things you have a childhood dream and it comes to fruition. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than to bring home the gold,” said Gaeng.