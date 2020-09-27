Local police promote ‘9 pm routine’ to help lower car burglary numbers

A warning to lock your car doors and remove all valuables coming from several area police departments as police continue to push a nationwide ‘9 pm routine.’

It’s a time to remind people to lock your doors and to put your valuables (credit cards, cell phones, guns) away.

A man who lives on Prosperity Ridge Road in North Charlotte says his car was burglarized Saturday morning.

“They just opened the door…like I said, I forgot to lock it and he then just started going through and digging through the glove box and all of the contents in my car,” said Christopher Borrelli.

Borrelli provided Ring.com video to Fox 46. It shows someone walking up to his car and going through it. His car was parked right outside of his front door.

“It’s just unfortunate. We’re all in tough times right now and if this is someone’s way to get resources to pay for bills or whatever it’s really not the way to do it,” he said.

Christopher did what most would do, he called police and filed a report. His credit card and car charger was stolen. He says he wishes he remembered to lock the door.

“It seems like common sense but I definitely recommend locking your doors and double-checking your doors because like me if you’ve got ten things on your mind it’s easy to forget,” said Borrelli.

Fox 46 reached out to CMPD and a spokesperson says vehicle larceny in Charlotte is down 15 percent year to date compared to last time this year.

Meanwhile, Concord police is promoting the 9pm routine online reminding people to lock car doors as two cars in that area were reported stolen last week.

“Cars are being stolen during the night time hours and in Baker District alone, we’ve had two cars stolen on consecutive nights this week. What these cars had in common were both were left unlock and both had the key inside,” said a Captain with Concord PD.

Fox 46 did get more surveillance video from a man in Cornelius who says he spotted someone checking out his doors Thursday, but fortunately they were locked.

He credits the local police for the reminder.

As always, if you see something, say something. Call police to report suspicious activity.